“You cant hate Seb, it’s against the law”– F1 Twitter melts after Sebastian Vettel asks about where Ferrari and Mick Schumacher finished in Baku

Sebastian Vettel asking his race engineer about Ferrari and Mick Schumacher’s performances at the Azerbaijan GP win hearts on Twitter.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was an incredible outing for Sebastian Vettel. The German race driver finished P6 in the race despite having initial hiccups in the race.

His result gave crucial points to Aston Martin, who are doing poorly this season. It was enough for fans to recognize the magnitude of his performance.

However, the fans were further in awe of Vettel, when they heard his radio message after the race. He asked his race engineer where did Ferrari finish and then enquired about Mick Schumacher’s performance.

Seb’s P6 finish was his best of the season 💪 But he was still interested in others – especially Mick and the Ferraris 👀#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/3ngq61bbkA — Formula 1 (@F1) June 13, 2022

Though Vettel could hear no good news about both sides. Ferrari saw double retirement due to mechanical failure while Mick Schumacher yet again finished without points at P14.

F1 Twitter melts over Sebastian Vettel showing concern

The video was posted by F1’s official Twitter handle, and F1 fans were quick to react. Many found Vettel’s concern for his former team and his compatriot to be really heartwarming.

Many reports have suggested that Vettel is like a mentor to Schumacher on the grid. Something, which he is repaying, as Michael Schumacher guided him during his formative career years.

Vettel’s performances this year have only got better. The German race driver for the second time in a row this season has brought points for his team, even though, the machinery isn’t that competitive.

The Silverstone-based team has finally managed to equal the points Haas on the table, It remains to be seen whether the four-time world champion could elevate them ahead this season.

