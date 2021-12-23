“Almost on par with Mercedes” – Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that Red Bull and Mercedes will lead again in 2022

Helmut Marko predicts that Red Bull and Mercedes will again lead the field in 2022 despite the new technical regulations.

The teams are in the final stage of completing their 2022 cars, which have been built to a new set of technical regulations.

Through the new regulations, the F1 wants to make sure that the new cars are able to follow each other more closely. The new cars will have 10% less downforce loss compared to 50% with this year’s cars.

This change will increase overtaking and wheel-to-wheel racing across the field, with the possibility of the pecking order shifting dramatically.

Did you have time to develop for 2022 in this intense title fight?



Despite these changes that have been introduced in the sport, Helmut Marko believes that Mercedes and Red Bull will be at the front of the field again in 2022.

Marko said, “at the moment, we believe that we are almost on a par with Mercedes. We believe that we are both at the front again unless someone manages a golden shot like with the double diffuser.”

Max Verstappen to continue Red Bull’s run of success

In 2009, there were major changes in the technical regulations. At that time, the pecking order saw Ferrari and McLaren fall from being the top teams to midfielders.

But, Marko expects that both Red Bull and Mercedes will maintain their authority this year around as well. Red Bull, definitely wants to continue its run of success and therefore is doing their best in ensuring that they have the best car.

Marko unveiled that Max Verstappen has been testing Red Bull’s new car on the simulator. Verstappen won 10 races in 2021 and will be hoping to defend his World Championship next year.

Max drove in the simulator in between races,” said Marko. “He can drive a car that is relatively unstable in the rear.

“For him, the car has to be as fast as possible, [so] it doesn’t have to be comfortable.”

