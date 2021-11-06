“The whole pressure discussion is all bulls**t” – Toto Wolff disagrees with Lewis Hamilton that title rival Max Verstappen is under pressure to win maiden championship

“The whole pressure discussion is all bulls**t” – Toto Wolff believes both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have it in them to cope with the pressure of the ongoing titanic title clash.
The incredible tussle between Mercedes and Red Bull, and Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen has reached Mexico. The race in the capital city tomorrow is hugely significant for both parties in their quest to win the world championships.
Michael Schumacher & Chris Dyer
Max Verstappen & Gianpiero Lambiase
Lewis Hamilton & Peter Bonnington
Ayrton Senna & Giorgio Ascanelli
One of the most important things for a driver is to have a good race engineer #F1 #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/xa4fyGsbme
— Kris van Ditshuizen (@KrisVanD2) November 4, 2021
While Hamilton has won the title seven times already, Verstappen is a novice in this department. This had led Hamilton to suggest that his title rival might be feeling the pressure of winning it the very first time.
But interestingly, Hamilton’s boss Toto Wolff disagrees with him, suggesting Verstappen has it in him to cope with the pressure, especially with a strong car like that of Red Bull.
“The whole pressure discussion is all bulls**t.
“When you are getting into the car, you have done it all your life, you drive as well as you can. Sometimes you make a mistake, sometimes not, and it is the same with the team.
“You just need to have a good car and look after yourself while being in the right spot and I believe in car performance and I believe in human performance.
“If you are not mentally able to perform at the very pinnacle of racing, you wouldn’t have made it into Formula 1 and he wouldn’t have won races.
“We are talking about two drivers that are of exceptional talent. One is a seven-time world champion, the only one in the 100 grands prix victory club, the most pole positions ever and doesn’t need to prove anything anymore to anybody.
“He is fighting a young up-and-coming driver that is in a good car and that is the fight it is, simply said.”
