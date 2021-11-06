F1

“The whole pressure discussion is all bulls**t” – Toto Wolff disagrees with Lewis Hamilton that title rival Max Verstappen is under pressure to win maiden championship

“The whole pressure discussion is all bulls**t" - Toto Wolff disagrees with Lewis Hamilton that title rival Max Verstappen is under pressure to win maiden championship
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“I want to win a championship, Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player”: Tyler Herro reveals his honest goals for the 2021-2022 season amid great start for the Heat
Next Article
"This game is so stupid": Jimmy Neesham's hilarious reaction on Kagiso Rabada hat-trick after he leaked 45 runs in first 3 overs
F1 Latest News
"His car is not in an ideal condition, it is a bit damaged": Red Bull advisor admits that Sergio Perez crashing on Friday has left the entire team very worried
“His car is not in an ideal condition, it is a bit damaged”: Red Bull advisor admits that Sergio Perez crashing on Friday has left the entire team very worried

Helmut Marko reveals that Sergio Perez crashing his car on Friday has left the entire…