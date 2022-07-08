“Theirs is the most flexible”– Max Verstappen can’t understand why Mercedes is happy with flexi-floor clampdown

Max Verstappen claims that with Flexi-floor clampdown Mercedes is equally under water as Red Bull and Ferrari if not more.

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, the FIA took cognisance of the Flexi-floor problem. They dictated that the teams are required to be within the limit so they don’t gain an undue advantage.

Reportedly, Ferrari and Red Bull are the teams, which would be most affected by it. On the other hand, Mercedes claimed that they are well within the legal range of the floor, and they would be least affected by it.

They also believe that the clampdown by FIA could bring them closer to their rivals, as the latter would have to do alterations. Thus, affecting their performative levels.

However, Max Verstappen is curious as to why Mercedes is happy with the FIA’s decree. The Dutchman believes that Mercedes have the most flexible floor, contrary to what the Silver Arrows claims.

“Well, what I don’t quite understand, is that they’re complaining about the flexible floors while theirs is the most flexible,” said Verstappen. While most of the focus on Flexi-floors revolve around Red Bull and Ferrari, both teams have claimed they are going to make no changes.

#F1: The ‘flexifloor’ saga continues. George Russell’s floor pics to surface and the comparison arises. Red Bull and Ferrari visibly with two planks (or one divided in two parts) under their floor, whilst Mercedes only has [a continuous] one. 📷: @SalaStampRacing pic.twitter.com/t5EYFl1k8p — deni (@fiagirly) July 8, 2022

Max Verstappen lost British GP due to floor damage

In 2022, generating a powerful amount of downforce is essential. That is where Red Bull aces among their rivals. However, in Silverstone, Verstappen had a brush with bad luck, when debris from his sister team AlphaTauri damaged his floor.

The Red Bull superstar lost most of his pace and quickly trickled down to P7 from a comfortable leading position. Despite, this, Verstappen still has a considerable lead in the title standings.

His main rival Charles Leclerc, who is P3 in the standings right now couldn’t take advantage of the Red Bull misfortune. Leclerc finished P4, after a disastrous Ferrari strategy. Thus, the Monegasque could only slash his deficit by only six points.

This means that Verstappen is still 43 points ahead of Leclerc, with only 12 more races to go. Until some series of miracles happen, Leclerc is quickly losing his claim on the title.

