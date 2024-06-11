“There Are Better Drivers Than Logan Sargeant”: Lone American Wolf Set to See His F1 Journey End Soon

After a difficult rookie season last year, Logan Sargeant hasn’t fared much better in his sophomore campaign in Formula 1. His poor performances in 2024 so far have garnered him immense criticism. After once again failing to score points at the Canadian GP, David Croft believes that the American’s time at the pinnacle of motorsport will soon come to an end.

Sargeant crashed out of the Canadian GP last weekend, and his results so far this season have not impressed anyone. Croft believes that Carlos Sainz is Williams’ top target this summer, and even if the #55 driver refuses to sign with them, they have other options like Esteban Ocon.

The British presenter and pundit explained on the Fast and the Curious podcast, “With all due respect to Logan Sargeant, your number one target at Williams is Carlos Sainz. There is a very good chance that Carlos Sainz will go there, and even if [he] doesn’t, there are better drivers on the market than Logan Sargeant.”

Alex Albon has already penned a long-term deal with the iconic British team. This only leaves Sargeant’s seat in question. Drivers like Sainz, Ocon, and Valtteri Bottas have all been linked with that second Williams seat.

The only logical option for the Grove-based team is to sign either of these drivers and drop the Floridian. If that is to be the case, then this decision will not only spell the end of Sargeant’s career at Williams but also threatens to cut his F1 career short.

Williams could replace Logan Sargeant with Carlos Sainz

In Grand Prix qualifying, Sargeant has been out-qualified by Albon on every occasion since the American made his F1 debut. Moreover, the Floridian’s crashes have also wracked up a huge bill for the minnows of the sport, especially in the cost-cap era.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Fort Lauderdale native was responsible for the highest damage bills last year. His crashes alone cost the Williams team in excess of a whopping $4 million in repair bills.

In 2023 Williams received $87,000,000 for 7th in the constructors Albon had 27 points,

Sargeant 1 point, for a total of 28 points Roughly 3.1 mil per point scored (that’s not how it’s actually don’t but stay with me) Logan Sargeant cost the team 4.3 million in damage last… — Clapped (@F1Clapped) April 5, 2024

Moreover, Sargeant has not been able to impress his team principal, James Vowles, even this year and his Canadian GP shunt would have done him no favors in front of his boss. That’s not it, as Vowles himself has come out to declare that the team’s top priority for next year is to sign Carlos Sainz.