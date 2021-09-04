“There are others as well”– Williams claims they have more options to look apart from Alex Albon and Nyck de Vries

“There are others as well”– Williams claims that they have more options to look from the drivers’ pool apart from Alex Albon and Nyck de Vries.

The Williams’ seat is the new battleground between Mercedes and Red Bull, as both giants want their drivers to have a hold in the probable vacant seat next year.

For Red Bull, Alex Albon is the contender, and for Mercedes, Nyck de Vries will be pitted. But, Williams is not sure whether they will pick either of the drivers, as they claim they have other options too.

“There are others as well,” Capito told RacingNews365.com. “There are others with Formula 1 experience, and there are others who are, I think, young drivers who really push hard to get into Formula 1. It’s not just those two, and there are much wider options.

“There are a couple of drivers who are attractive and bring something to the team. You have different views you can have for next year. It’s nothing right or wrong. You can have a driver who has Formula 1 experience, that is never negative. It’s always a positive.”

No pressure

Williams team principal, who has been under isolation ever since Kimi Raikkonen’s COVID-19 positive result came out, has talked about that his team has no pressure to announce a new driver as soon as possible.

Jost met with Kimi yesterday but in a socially distanced manner and while he is therefore not a close contact and has been retested with a negative result, Jost and Williams have taken the decision as a precautionary measure to mitigate any potential risk to the team. (2/2) — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 4, 2021

“For next year as the cars are new, and everybody has to learn to drive these new cars, you can also bring a newcomer in and a rookie in because then the gap is the smallest as everybody has to get his head around driving a different car,” he added.

“It’s like driving in a different category it’s also an ideal point to bring somebody new into Formula 1 with the lowest risk. That’s why we don’t weigh options too much and we’ll see how it turns out. We’ve got various good options.”

“We go for what is in our interest, what is the best for us, what we believe is the best solution, try to get this solution and then go from there. But at the moment we have more options and none of them is a bad option. We’re quite relaxed about the situation.”