“There Are People Who Keep Writing Bullsh*t”: Lewis Hamilton Slams Media for Criticizing Ferrari Move

Lewis Hamilton has lashed out at the media as questions continue to be raised about his Ferrari move. While some experts believe that the Briton made a wise choice to move to Maranello in 2025, several others have questioned his decision. Despite the same, the 39-year-old is confident that he has made the right choice.

While speaking to the media ahead of the Chinese GP this weekend, Hamilton said (as quoted by it.motorsport.com), “There hasn’t been a moment in which I’ve questioned it and I don’t let other people’s comments influence me. Even today there are people who continue to write bullsh*t, and talk badly about it. And it will continue for the rest of the year”.

Hamilton gave the example of 42-year-old Fernando Alonso to explain why he is confident that he can still perform at the highest level. Moreover, it is pertinent to note that this is also not the first time that the seven-time champion has slammed the media for questioning his Ferrari move.

Following the conclusion of the Japanese Grand Prix two weekends ago, Hamilton shut down the media chatter after an interviewer asked him if he was jealous of Ferrari performing better than Mercedes. In reply, the Briton simply said, “Do you have any better questions“?

After stating the same, he walked out of his media session. Hamilton most likely made the decision to snub Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025 because it has been two seasons since he last won a race with the Silver Arrows.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have had a rough start to their 2024 campaign

Mercedes have had a difficult start to the 2024 season as they arguably find themselves as the fourth-fastest side at the moment. After the first four races of the new campaign, the Silver Arrows definitely do not seem to have the pace of either Ferrari or Red Bull, the two teams who have managed at least a win so far this year.

What is more concerning for Mercedes is that they also seem to be slower than McLaren, who managed to register a podium finish with Lando Norris in Australia. And when it comes to Lewis Hamilton in particular, the concerns are much worse.

The 39-year-old has failed to match Mercedes teammate George Russell in each of the four races of the 2024 season so far. The best finish Hamilton has registered so far is seventh (in Bahrain).

Meanwhile, Russell has managed a best of fifth (in Bahrain). Therefore, considering how much slower Mercedes find themselves compared to last year when they finished second in the Constructors’ Championship, Lewis Hamilton seems to have made a smart decision to move to Ferrari.