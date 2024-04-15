Lewis Hamilton Predicted to Struggle at Ferrari if Mercedes Issues Aren’t Timely Resolved

Lewis Hamilton was hoping for a strong finish to his Mercedes stint, but so far, the 2024 season has not gone his way. While Hamilton doesn’t need to worry about Mercedes’ performance in the long run, Peter Windsor believes that if his issues aren’t resolved, his move to Ferrari could be affected.

Windsor, in his latest video on YouTube, explained, “If Lewis doesn’t remain razor sharp this year, it’s gonna be quite difficult for him to get into a Ferrari. And be at least the Lewis Hamilton that we knew, say, four years ago.”

Windsor referenced Hamilton’s last championship win from four years ago while making the statement. He became a seven-time world champion in 2020 and was on top of the F1 world. Currently, however, he is languishing in P9, with just 10 points from the opening four races.

Earlier this year, Windsor admitted to his suspicion that Hamilton is hiding his prowess and deliberately underperforming with Mercedes. He felt that Hamilton would continue to do the same until the W-15 became a race-winning car.

Hamilton’s best finish this season has been P7, which he achieved in Bahrain and Japan. He finished P9 in Saudi Arabia, and was forced to retire in Australia; the latter destroying any hope he had of Mercedes improving this season.

Windsor believes that unless his problems at Mercedes get resolved, Hamilton will struggle at Ferrari. He joins the Maranello-based outfit in 2025, where he will be exposed to a new car, environment, and challenges. There is no guarantee that life for Hamilton at Ferrari will be easier.

Lewis Hamilton’s slump post-2021

Peter Windsor’s concern regarding Hamilton’s form and future stems from the fact that the seven-time world champion has not been at his brilliant best since 2021. After George Russell arrived at the team, Hamilton, for the first time in years, had a competitive teammate. And the young Briton, on several occasions, would get the better of Hamilton.

In 2023, Hamilton outperformed Russell throughout the campaign, but 2024 has been a different story altogether. Hamilton asking his team if he should let Russell pass (in Japan) last weekend, suggested that he doesn’t see himself as the undisputed best at Mercedes anymore.

Hamilton, once known for his fierce competitiveness, fails to live up to what is expected of him. However, with a potentially better car awaiting him in Maranello next year, the Stevenage-born driver will be hoping to regain his form and climb back to the top of the F1 world.