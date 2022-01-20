“There are so many things that are making no sense”– Kimi Raikkonen glad to leave fake things behind in F1

Kimi Raikkonen is glad to leave fake things in Formula 1 that, in his opinion, should not even exist in the sport in the first place.

At the end of the 2021 season, Kimi Raikkonen decided to retire from his lengthy motorsport career. Looking ahead in his life, the Finnish race driver doesn’t seem interested to appear in any other professional racing.

In his career spanning over 20 years, Raikkonen spent most of his years in Formula 1. And with his retirement, Raikkonen is glad to be away from the fake things in F1.

“There are so many things that are making no sense, at least in my head, what happens here,” Raikkonen told Autosport. Asked what things made no sense to him, Raikkonen replied: “All kinds of bullshit that goes around.”

“We know it, but nobody says it. Things that I don’t think that even should be. A lot of things are such fake things in here. It’s good to be out. Mentally, it’s very good to be out of all that bullshit for a while.”

Also read: Former F1 boss on why the sport needs more people like Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen thinks money has corrupted the sport

Raikkonen discussing the current tyrant evolvement in the sport, pointed out money to be among the biggest evils in the sport. He thinks it has unnecessarily complicated things and brought in more politics.

“Money, for sure, money has changed [things], like any sport,” Raikkonen said. “The more money you put in, the more politics. In general, there are games that people never know in any country until you are inside the whole thing. You probably know this.

“For sure money plays a big part, and power. I guess people want to have power, this and that. I think there would be a lot of good politicians that would do well in actual politics!”

Also read: Kimi Raikkonen reveals he has no intention of returning to an F1 paddock