“I don’t want to make plans”– Kimi Raikkonen claims Abu Dhabi GP was probably his last ever professional race

Kimi Raikkonen believes that his start at the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 could easily be his last professional race appearance.

Kimi Raikkonen, in 2021 was the oldest race driver in the F1 grid. At the age of 41, he was still a reliable servant to Alfa Romeo, who aim to grow with the new regulations.

Though, Raikkonen, in the last phase of 2021, decided to retire from motorsport and parted ways with his team. Usually, other drivers, after leaving F1 ply their trade in other motorsports.

But the Finnish race driver feels that his last race in F1 was probably his last professional appearance. He believes that a hectic racing schedule should no longer dictate his life.

“It could be, very easily – but then on the other hand, it could be that I’m completely wrong,” Raikkonen said to Autosport. “That’s why I haven’t made any plans.”

“I don’t want to make plans, because, for the first time in a very long time, my work schedule doesn’t dictate the whole life – in the past my life, and now also the family’s as well.”

“So I’m looking forward to that time. I don’t want to make any massive plans of this and that.”

Kimi Raikkonen believes his previous exit from F1 isn’t comparable to today

Raikkonen had a sabbatical from F1 in 2009 before returning to F1 in 2012. In that span, Raikkonen plied his trade elsewhere too, but he claims that the previous rest from racing can’t be compared to his retirement.

“It’s a different story completely,” Raikkonen said.

“Obviously, in that time, I did rallies, and I was if not as busy, swamped because the rallies even, it takes a week solid because you start to do the notes and all these things.

“And then I did NASCAR and some testing for Le Mans and this and that. Now it’s a completely different story. It will be nice to have time at home, and the kids are looking forward to it.”

“And I’m sure the wife is also! No need to always say, ‘I’m here, I’m there’, let’s stay for a week, and then you know that you have to go again. I’m looking forward to it.”

