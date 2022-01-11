F1

“He’s exactly what you want from a racing driver!”: Former F1 boss on why the sport needs more people like Kimi Raikkonen

"He's exactly what you want from a racing driver!": Former F1 boss on why the sport needs more people like Kimi Raikkonen
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Virat Kohli centuries list: How many days Virat Kohli without century in Test cricket?
Next Article
Tata IPL title sponsor: How much will Tata Group pay BCCI during IPL 2022 and 2023?
F1 Latest News
"The next star in the Leclerc family?": Ferrari starlet Charles Leclerc's brother gives important update on his journey towards F1 in 2022
“The next star in the Leclerc family?”: Ferrari starlet Charles Leclerc’s brother gives important update on his journey towards F1 in 2022

Charles Leclerc’s younger brother Arthur Leclerc will drive for Prema Powerteam in the 2022 Formula…