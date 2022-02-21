“There are some great new talent out there”- Christian Horner expects more competitions for more drivers on the grid for Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the 2022 season

Christian Horner thinks that there will be more competition on the grid in 2022 as there are some great new talents out there.

Christian Horner with his Red Bull Racing team is preparing for another battle for the championship ahead of the 2022 season. However, he believes that Ferrari and McLaren could also offer serious competition.

After years of struggle, the Honda-powered Red Bull was finally able to provide their driver Max Verstappen with a car to fight for the title. The Dutchman did exactly that defeated Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to win his maiden title in the 2021 season.

Ahead of the coming season, both the drivers again seem to be evenly matched. However, Horner believes that there might be competition from others on the grid as well.

Therefore, he suggested that both Verstappen and Hamilton must take into account broader competition. He said, “We are just fortunate we have the talent like with Lewis, the most successful guy of all time.”

“With these great youngsters coming through like Max, Lando Norris, George Russell, Charles Leclerc – there is some great new talent out there.”

Christian Horner thinks too much pressure was put on Masi’s removal

The FIA decided to remove race director Michael Masi from his role after the Abu Dhabi GP. However, Horner thinks that this was not justified.

He said, “I just think there was so much pressure put on the removal of Michael and that’s not right.”

“He was in a very difficult position last year. We feel that a lot of decisions went against us last year. I think when you look at what he has at his disposal in terms of resources compared to what the teams have, there’s such a massive, massive difference.”

“It’s good to hear they’re bringing in things like the VAR equivalent and they’re bringing back one of the most experienced guys, Herbie Blash. I just think there was so much pressure put on the removal of Michael. That’s not right. That was my personal feeling.”

