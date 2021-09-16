“There is a bit of superficial damage”– Mercedes reveals damages obtained from Lewis Hamilton’s crash with Max Verstappen

“There is a bit of superficial damage”– Mercedes talks about the damages it has obtained from the crash with Max Verstappen in Monza.

After Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix, the biggest talking point was the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. It seems it will further heat the rivalry between the two protagonists.

Meanwhile, substantial damage was done on both cars, and Mercedes, in its recent revelation, has reported all the damages they had obtained from the crash last Sunday.

“We had a bit of time with the car before leaving the circuit to make a quick assessment,” said Shovlin. “The rear wing is quite badly damaged, you will have seen how far that got bent over during the crash.”

“There is a bit of superficial damage around wings and floor, but most of the impact was taken by the roll hoop area and the Halo itself. That came off quite badly,” he added.

“The quick look at the PU is that that looks okay and the gearbox we will have a bit more of a look into that when it gets back here. But as I said most of it was limited to the Halo and the roll hoop area.”

The engine can still be run

In the last race only, Valtteri Bottas took a power unit penalty, forcing him to start the race from the end of the grid, despite winning the sprint race on Saturday, which was supposed to classify the order of the grid positions for the race.

However, it didn’t matter much to Mercedes, as the Finn cruised over the whole grid with his impressive performance and got back with a P3 podium.

But coming to Hamilton, Mercedes’ may not take an engine change in Russia, as Verstappen would be serving a three-place grid penalty, allowing Hamilton to have an advantage.