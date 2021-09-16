F1

“A show is put on that poor Hamilton is suddenly injured”– Helmut Marko claims Lewis Hamilton’s injury in Italy was a pure show

"A show is put on that poor Hamilton is suddenly injured"– Helmut Marko claims Lewis Hamilton's injury in Italy was a pure show
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"How many actions to prevent an opponent from winning do we want to see in the future?"- Toto Wolff double downs his accusations against Max Verstappen for Monza crash
Next Article
“Don’t forget, I was the second highest jumper in the United States”: Bill Russell nonchalantly flexes his insane Olympic-level athleticism from his Celtics days
Latest Posts