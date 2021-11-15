“There is no difference in that regard between girls and boys”– Sebastian Vettel wants to see women competing in Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel gave his opinion regarding women in sport earned him a lot of praise as he continues to stand up for social issues.

After the Brazil GP, the four-time world champion answered some fan questions and gave insights about himself. Sebastian Vettel was asked about his opinion on seeing women race in F1.

He said, “it would be great. I think we can‘t wait and I encourage lots of girls to try and take on go-karting. There is no difference in that regard between girls and boys.”

Even before the Mexican Grand Prix, the German racing driver had given a positive response on the subject when asked by a fan. He said, “Yes! in the future, obviously, you cannot say when but I don’t think there is anything that speaks against the possibility of it. Yes, so there will be women in F1.”

Furthermore, he was asked about his greatest win. To which, he replied, “I think the first win with Red Bull and then also the first win with Ferrari. It is usually the first that sort of stands out!”

Sebastian Vettel is not stuck in the past

The Aston Martin driver is currently at the 12the position with 42 points in the 2021 drivers’ championship. When asked about the proudest moment in his career, Vettel said that he does not know. “I am not so stuck in the past. In general, I always look ahead, look forward to the biggest moments still to come!”

Vettel’s parents have been the biggest influence in his life. Lauding them, the four-time world champion said, “Without them, I wouldn’t here, I wouldn‘t be in this world. I wouldn‘t have started racing the way I did.”

Talking about naming his 2022 car, Vettel said, “I have no idea, I think we have to see the car first and then we will come up with something.” He also revealed that Suzuka is his favourite circuit.

Moreover, Vettel was further asked if he has any pre-race traditions. To which, the 34-year old said, “I go to pee before the race start.”

