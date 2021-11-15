“The Ferraris can boost from the beginning to the end”– McLaren boss admits Ferrari superiority; hard to claim P3 in standings now

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl confesses that jumping over Ferrarin in the last three races seems not possible for them after seeing their pace.

Ferrari in the last two races absolutely mauled McLaren, and now leads by 31.5 points against them in the championship standings for P3. On the other hand, McLaren got only two points from the last two races.

With Lando Norris only ending P10 in both races, and Daniel Ricciardo taking a retirement over a technical issue was a nail on their coffin. Amidst this, McLaren boss Andreas Seidl confesses that Ferrari is superior.

Andreas Seidl on the Ferrari PU (new hybrid system) according to Auto Motor und Sport: “The Ferraris can boost from the beginning to the end of the straight. You saw it in the sprint. Despite DRS, Perez didn’t even come close to Sainz on the home straight.”

Ferrari released its upgraded engine in the latter part of the season, with Ferrari drivers publically stating its positive potential. And now, McLaren is a victim of it.

McLaren can’t have P3

After seeing the vast deficit in points and only three races remaining, Seidl doesn’t think McLaren now can dethrone Ferrari. He claims he has to be realistic with the prospects McLaren have now.

“We have to face reality,” Seidl told the media. “If everything goes well for Ferrari now to the end of the season, it’d be difficult. But, at the same time, as long as it’s theoretically possible, we will try to hang in there.”

“But, more importantly, [we need to] get back to simply scoring the results that are on the table. In the last two race weekends, we didn’t have the strongest car in this battle we are in.”

“It was impossible to score good results. This is what we didn’t manage and we need to do better,” he added. Before the start of the season, Ferrari stated that its objective in 2021 is recovery. Therefore a P3 finish is being targetted, in which they are almost successful.

