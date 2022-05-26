“Cristiano Ronaldo meeting Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc”- Throwback to when the Manchester United star met the Ferrari duo at Fiorano

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the best footballers of all time, and met the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in 2021.

After leaving Real Madrid in 2018, Ronaldo moved to Italian giants Juventus. He stayed in Turin for three seasons, and scored a 101 goals for them. Last year, he left Juventus to move back to Manchester United, the club where he first achieved a legend status.

Before leaving Italy last year, Ronaldo paid a visit to Fiorano, the private race-track owned by Ferrari. There he met the Scuderia’s F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. It was an iconic meeting between the two parties, as the five-time Balon D’Or winner met the drivers of the most successful Formula 1 team of all time.

Ferrari posted the video of this meeting on their social media and YouTube channel. It shows all three of them drive Ferrari cars around the Fiorano circuit, and then spent time talking to each other. At the end of the video, Ronaldo presented Leclerc and Sainz with a signed Juventus jersey.

Sainz, being a Real Madrid fan all his life, must have been very happy to meet his favorite club’s all-time record goal-scorer!

Bounce-back for Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in Monaco?

The last few weeks have been tough for Ferrari. They lost out on the Constructors’ Championship lead, after a disappointing Spanish Grand Prix. Sainz in particular, has had a woeful time lately, with multiple errors plaguing his results.

Leclerc meanwhile, did not have luck on his side his Spain. He was set for a comfortably win, before a power unit failure snatched it away. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the race, and now leads Leclerc in the standings by six points.

Sainz on the other hand is fifth in the Championship, with 65 points to his name. At last year’s Monaco GP, he earned his first podium with Ferrari, finishing P2. He will be hoping for a similar result this weekend, to get back into the game.

Leclerc will be hoping for a smooth running in Monaco too. It’s the 24-year old’s home race, but the fabled ‘Leclerc-Monaco curse’ has prevented him from getting any success in the Principality whatsoever.

