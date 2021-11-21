“There is no time for celebrations” – Lewis Hamilton moving on from his Qatar GP win already; focused on preventing Max Verstappen from dethroning him in Saudi Arabia and UAE

“There is no time for celebrations” – Qatar GP winner Lewis Hamilton is eager to win in Saudi Arabia and UAE and maintain his reign over Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton has cut the championship lead to Max Verstappen by just eight points after cruising to victory in Qatar. This continues Mercedes’ recent mini-resurgence, right in time for the final two races in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.

A great win for our first time in Qatar. #TEAMLH you keep us going, we keep pushing and we feel your energy more than ever. It’s been one hell of a year but I love this battle. Getting right back to work, focused and ready for the final two races. We win & we lose together. pic.twitter.com/sGHFwBcV8c — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 21, 2021

And that is precisely what Hamilton is focusing on, as he leads the Mercedes charge to prevent Red Bull and Max Verstappen from dethroning them after a seven-year reign.

“I love the close battle and the pressure, the demands it puts on you and the whole team.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it but these next two races need even better performance, so we will be bringing our AAA game for those ones.

“The last two weeks have been fantastic, it’s just amazing, and there is no time for celebrations.

“It’s back in, I’ll be back with the team already again next week and back in training tomorrow just staying on it, head down.

“I don’t really have too much emotion because I’m just driven right now, but it is amazing, to be able to close back so many points in these last two races has been important.

“They [Red Bull] are obviously still very fast as you could see today with their fastest lap, both their cars getting past pretty much everyone quite easily, so we have still got our work cut out.”

Also Read “Title race is intense but he’s been quite close to the line”– Christian Horner apologizes for inappropriate behaviour which almost brought wrath of stewards