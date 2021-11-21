F1

“Title race is intense but he’s been quite close to the line”– Christian Horner apologizes for inappropriate behaviour which almost brought wrath of stewards

"Title race is intense but he's been quite close to the line"- Christian Horner apologizes for inappropriate behaviour which almost brought wrath of stewards
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka SMAT Live Telecast in India: When and where to watch TN vs KAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final 2021?
Next Article
"There is no time for celebrations" - Lewis Hamilton moving on from his Qatar GP win already; focused on preventing Max Verstappen from dethroning him in Saudi Arabia and UAE
F1 Latest News
"I don't expect any presents from the stewards": Max Verstappen says he was not surprised to be awarded a 5-place grid penalty at the Qatar GP
“I don’t expect any presents from the stewards”: Max Verstappen says he was not surprised to be awarded a 5-place grid penalty at the Qatar GP

Max Verstappen admitted that being awarded a 5 place grid penalty at of the Qatar…