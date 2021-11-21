“Title race is intense but he’s been quite close to the line”– Christian Horner apologizes for inappropriate behaviour which almost brought wrath of stewards

Christian Horner apologizes for his inappropriate comments ahead of the start of the race when Max Verstappen received a penalty.

Christian Horner was agitated with Max Verstappen receiving a five-place grid penalty and stormed words against the stewards and marshals for the alleged confusion.

After the race, the FIA taking an action over recent words by Horner summoned him and after a while warned him for breaching the International Sporting Code and damaged the reputation of the FIA and its officials.

Busy weekend in the Stewards Room, and it’s not over yet. A summons for Christian Horner. The article of the Sporting Code mentioned includes ‘Any Misconduct towards Officials or Member of the Staff of the FIA’ pic.twitter.com/PQztDitR3x — David Croft (@CroftyF1) November 21, 2021

The Red Bull tram principal as a part of the verdict was offered to take part in a stewards’ programme early next year. That offer was accepted. Moreover, Horner apologized for his words while talking to SkySports.

“Some comments were made, I think, in our interview earlier where you asked me about the marshalling and…. I’d like to make it clear that marshals do a wonderful, wonderful job,” he told Sky.

“They are volunteers, and they do a great job. And my frustration in what I voiced earlier wasn’t at marshals, it was at a circumstance. So if any offence was taken by any individual, then obviously I apologise for that. But it’s still frustrating to end up with the situation that we had.”

Christian Horner clarifies about his frustration

Horner then revealed that while talking to stewards he tried to explain that his frustration was with yellow flags and not with a lone meember.

“I spoke with the FIA. I apologised if any offence in any way was created, because it wasn’t the intention,” he said. “My frustration wasn’t with an individual marshal.”

“It was with a situation where one car had driven [through], there was no yellow. One car gets a single yellow, one car gets a double yellow. So it’s the inconsistency across that.”

“We can learn from that. As a sport we can learn from that, but all the marshals out there: we need you, we think you do a wonderful job. And apologies if any offence was interpreted.”

