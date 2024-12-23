mobile app bar

“There Should Be Some Potential”: Helmut Marko Quips on Signing Max Verstappen’s Child for Red Bull

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos, FORMULA 1 LENOVO GRANDE PREMIO DE SAO PAULO 2024 , in the picture Max Verstappen NLD , Oracle Red Bull Racing, Head of Motorsport Dr Helmut Marko Oracle Red Bull Racing

FORMULA 1 LENOVO GRANDE PREMIO DE SAO PAULO 2024 , in the picture Max Verstappen NLD , Oracle Red Bull Racing, Head of Motorsport Dr Helmut Marko Oracle Red Bull Racing | Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

When Max Verstappen secured his fourth world championship this year, little did the F1 world know that even better news would befall the Dutchman. Ahead of the final race weekend, Verstappen revealed that his partner Kelly Piquet was pregnant.

Of course, talks about Verstappen‘s child getting into racing have already taken over. When Verstappen’s mother Sophie Kumpen was expecting him, his father Jos (a former F1 driver) made a bold claim that if he had the talent of both his parents, ‘a World Champion for the year 2020 would be born’. This was per a magazine published back in 1997.

Jos was almost accurate, as Verstappen had gone on to win the title, just one year later. Now, most would also expect his child, due in 2025, to become a talented world championship-level driver as well.

Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko was asked about the same recently. The Austrian joked that he would love to sign him or her up already.

“But if the grandfather is a triple world champion and the father is a four-time world champion, then there should be some potential in terms of genes,” Marko said per Kleine Zeitung. The grandfather he was referring to was Nelson Piquet, his partner’s dad.

Unfortunately for Marko, his wish to sign Verstappen 3.0 may not come true.

Verstappen has a different life planned out for his kid

When he was small, Jos would make sure his son would train hard enough to develop the skills to become a top F1 driver. Verstappen worked tirelessly, faced his father’s wrath when he made mistakes, and also sacrificed a normal childhood — all to reach the summit. And he did.

Verstappen is part of the same table as some of F1’s best drivers ever, and being just 27 years old, the doors are open for him to achieve even more greatness.

But does he want the same thing for his kids? Probably not. In an earlier interview, Verstappen revealed that he would never push his kids to take up motorsport as a career.

He wanted them to choose a life for themselves and insisted that he would support them in whatever they wanted to do. At the same time, he would also stand by their side if they decide to follow in his footsteps.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these