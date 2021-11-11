“I don’t need advice”– Max Verstappen reveals he didn’t visit his girlfriend’s father to know how to become world champion

Max Verstappen claims the purpose of the visit to his girlfriend’s father and three-time world champion Nelson Piquet wasn’t to get tips.

Max Verstappen is among the two protagonists to win the championship this year. In his career, he has never been so close to winning a championship.

Recently, a few pictures appeared of him visiting former world champion Nelson Piquet. The latter is also the father of Kelly Piquet, who is dating the Dutch sensation.

So, during the press conference day, as per Mikolaj Sokol, did Verstappen visit Piquet to get some advice on beating the reigning world champion, Lewis Hamilton?

The Dutch sensation busted the rumour and replied: “We didn’t talk about it because I don’t need advice. I know what to do in the car and I don’t have to ask anyone. Better to spend some time with the family.”

Max Verstappen doesn’t consult his personal relatives

Verstappen is the son of former F1 driver Jos Verstappen. Despite the latter being a decorated driver in his days, he reveals he hardly advised his son about his career ever since entering F1.

Jos last mentored him in his early youth days, and Red Bull had no role in his life. Moreover, the 24-year-old has never named a person who he personally consults out of his management.

Maybe not having people to head multiple directions is working for him, as he almost has his hands on his first world title.

