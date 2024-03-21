Lewis Hamilton Hopes Susie Wolff’s Stand Against FIA to Bring Change: “If You File a Complaint, You’ll Be Fired”

FIA saw its move backfire when it initiated an investigation against Toto and Susie Wolff in December 2023. The pair launched a ruthless attack on the governing body, dubbing the investigation a personal attack. As the FIA decided to withdraw the investigation within 24 hours, the couple decided to launch legal proceedings. Susie recently gave an update on the state of affairs which Lewis Hamilton has lauded. The 7-time champion is banking on the lawsuit to bring a positive change in Formula 1.

Speaking ahead of the Australian GP with the media, Hamilton (as quoted by @fiagirly on X) said, “Hopefully, this stand that [Susie has] taken now will create change, have a positive impact, and especially for women. We’re living in the time where the message is ‘If you file a complaint, you’ll be fired.’ That is a terrible narrative to be projecting to the world.”

The Mercedes driver went a step further and openly disclosed his dislike for the FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem. When asked if Ben Sulayem still has his confidence in the FIA president, Hamilton replied, “(He) never has.”

Hamilton’s comments come in the midst of the Red Bull controversy that engulfed the FIA president as well. Citing the lack of transparency observed by Red Bull in the Christian Horner investigation, Toto Wolff and Zak Brown called for the ruling body to step in. While the FIA has taken no such step, Ben Sulayem found himself becoming part of an investigation himself. The FIA is investigating allegations of influencing race results against its own president.

The allegations FIA leveled against Toto and Susie Wolff

The investigation pertained to the sharing of confidential information between an FOM official and an F1 team principal. While the FIA never disclosed the names of the FOM official and the team principal, both Toto and Susie Wolff confirmed the investigation was initiated against them. Susie, by virtue of being the F1 Academy’s Managing Director, is an FOM official while Toto is the Mercedes Team Principal.

After finding no evidence of any malpractice in just 24 hours, the FIA issued a statement that read, “The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual. As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness.”

Susie continued to launch a volley of attacks against the ruling body. Reacting to the FIA’s statement on social media, the F1 Academy MD remarked that she felt “deeply insulted but sadly unsurprised”.