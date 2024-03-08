Daniel Riccardo Names Women Who Had an Impact on Him Amidst the Rage From Fans Over Christian Horner Case

Amid all the criticisms that Daniel Ricciardo has faced for his comments on the ongoing saga involving Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, the Australian has released a video to celebrate International Women’s Day. In the video, he thanked all the women, who have had an immense contribution to his life and racing career.

In the video he released on his LinkedIn account, Ricciardo said, “So some influential women in my life and who have also helped me in my career. I mean I have to start with my mum because she definitely didn’t want me to race as a kid because of the danger and the nerves, and the stress it would put on her, but she’s also my biggest supporter.”

Following this, the Australian also added, “And then I’ve worked with women in Formula 3, so there was Stephanie Carlin in another category, World Series by Renault, it was Sarah Abdie…, and they played a big part…”

Ricciardo’s video has not impressed fans because of the remarks the 34-year-old shared when asked to comment on the ongoing controversy involving Christian Horner. The Honey Badger stated that he ‘feels for’ Horner and wants the current situation that shook F1 to ‘go away.’

Who else shared their take on the Christian Horner situation?

Similarly to Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez also defended Christian Horner amid the ongoing controversy. The Mexican said that he completely supports the Briton and so does the rest of the Red Bull team.

Perez’s teammate, Max Verstappen, however, chose to remain neutral. The Dutchman distanced himself from the controversy and said that he is completely focused on his own racing.

Among all the drivers, Lewis Hamilton was the only one who gave his opinion on the issue. He said, “As someone who loves this sport, it is really disappointing to see what is happening right now. It does not look good from the outside world and it does not look good from the inside too. I assure you.”