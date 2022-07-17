“There were a lot of things I wasn’t aware of”- Sebastian Vettel reveals his luxurious lifestyle that he gave up for environment’s sake

Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel is one of the richest F1 drivers of all time, but has cut back on his luxurious lifestyle.

Over the years, Vettel has gone on to become one of the most respected and decorated F1 drivers of all time. In the last few years in particular, his off-track actions have helped him gain immense popularity.

The German driver continues to campaign for social matters like LGBTQ+ rights and fight against climate change. He continues to do, despite having zero presence on social media. His stance on fighting to protect the environment in particular has been strong.

In spite of Vettel’s strong campaign on the same, a lot of F1 fans have called him a hypocrite, because he used to lead a particularly lavish lifestyle, which was not very eco-friendly.

“I don’t think I was a pig in terms of throwing plastic bottles around and not living that sort of life,” he said. “But there were a lot of things I wasn’t aware of and because I wasn’t aware, I didn’t take as much care or make the choices I do today.”

Sebastian Vettel drives to Grand Prixs to avoid flying on airplanes

F1 drivers mostly use private jets to travel to race venues, which some people have criticized. For a sport that’s preaching methods to prevent global warming and climate change, their drivers using flashy jets to travel in luxury was not seen in a good light.

Vettel revealed that he cut back a lot in terms of luxury, ever since he grew up and became more aware of the threat today’s generation poses to the future of this planet.

Vettel is asked why he’s so vocal on climate change: “How can you ignore, even if you don’t care? You don’t have that luxury anymore to not care “It’s something we cannot run away from. Unless you want to race on the moon…there is not much downforce on the moon!”#F1 — Autosport (@autosport) May 20, 2022

“I am not a saint,” the Aston Martin driver continued. “And I’m not here to tell people what to do but for me and I take action as much as I can control but it is not to educate you or tell you that just because I do this, you should do this too.”

“Take the car rather than taking the plane. I did take the plane because it was much more comfortable, it took an hour and I am there. Bam! Life is easy.”

“But now I don’t. I’m not saying with that, that I tell you how to come here. But that is what I mean. Those are the things that I can control and have an impact on.”

