F1

“There’s been a lot of positive noises coming”- Red Bull boss Christian Horner is expecting a change in the pecking order after positive noises from a rival has piqued his curiosity

"There's been a lot of positive noises coming"- Red Bull boss Christian Horner is expecting a change in the pecking order after positive noises from a rival has piqued his curiosity
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Yash Dhull is a player we will be seeing lots of over the next few years": Michael Vaughan lauds Yash Dhull after his debut hundred for Delhi in Ranji Trophy
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"There's been a lot of positive noises coming"- Red Bull boss Christian Horner is expecting a change in the pecking order after positive noises from a rival has piqued his curiosity
“There’s been a lot of positive noises coming”- Red Bull boss Christian Horner is expecting a change in the pecking order after positive noises from a rival has piqued his curiosity

Christian Horner has suggested that the pecking order in 2022 could be different as he…