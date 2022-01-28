“There’s going to be a complete change in structure”: Michael Masi set to be removed from his role as Formula 1 Race Director 2022 onwards

Michael Masi is set to be removed from his role as Formula 1 race director ahead of the 2022 season, latest reports suggest.

Masi has been under fire ever since the controversial ending to the 2021 F1 season in December. He was subject to widespread criticism for his decision making in the final few laps of the race, that presented Max Verstappen with a gifted chance to overtake Lewis Hamilton in the final lap of the race.

In the aftermath of that infamous evening under the lights, the FIA promised to work on making reforms in the sport. The aim of these changes would be to make sure that the events of Yas Island are not repeated in the future.

With the 2022 season just around the corner, FIA are preparing a ‘massive overhaul’ in the structure. This includes how the rules are governed and how verdicts are handed out by Race Control.

According to BBC Sport, the FIA will introduce ‘a series of safeguards’ that will help the Race Director make decisions in a calmer environment.

“FIA’s plans are to introduce a series of safeguards that will leave the race director freer to make decisions in a calmer environment, the statement read. “A support structure is being planned for the race director, insiders say.”

Team bosses won’t be allowed to speak to Race Directors like Toto Wolff and Christian Horner spoke to Michael Masi

For the majority of the 2021 season, Horner and Wolff took unpresented advantage of their direct radio line to Michael Masi. Often, they would cross the line and try to pressurize the Aussie into making decisions that favored them.

Teams won’t be able to do that anymore 2022 onwards. “The change likely to include a barrier between that role and the teams to avoid the direct lobbying. To which Masi was subjected from the team bosses of both Mercedes and Red Bull in Abu Dhabi.”

“Revisions to the operations of the stewards, who are independent of the race director and decide on penalties for breaches of the rules, are also being considered.”

Neither Mercedes, nor Hamilton have said anything against Masi publicly. Still, they made it clear that they weren’t happy with how the entire system functioned at the Abu Dhabi GP.

The last we heard from Hamilton regarding those events was him taking to the team radio, to suggest that the result was being ‘manipulated’. BBC Sport now report that Masi will likely be relieved off his duties as Formula 1 race director.

“High-level sources say that the most likely scenario is that a new race director will be installed for the 2022 season.” the BBC source added.

