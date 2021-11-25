“These guys don’t get nervous” – Nico Hulkenberg in awe of Max Verstappen’s nerves in his first-ever title fight versus 7-time champ Lewis Hamilton

“These guys don’t get nervous” – Nico Hulkenberg is impressed with Max Verstappen as he fights for his first-ever title; also has words of praise for Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are locked in a David vs Goliath fight for the world title, with both refusing to give up. With just two races to go, Verstappen leads the championship by eight points over the Mercedes superstar.

The Dutchman has displayed confidence and calm throughout the season, something which has thoroughly impressed Nico Hulkenberg. Verstappen is fighting a seven-time world champion and is just 24-years old.

“These guys don’t get nervous, those are just normal things in a race.

“Lewis is not nervous, he is already fighting for his eighth World title. From Max, it’s crazy how cool he is when you realise this is his first fight for a World title. ”

Lewis Hamilton wins the Qatar Grand Prix and reduces Max Verstappen’s championship lead to just 8 points with 2 races to go. This is setting up to be an epic finish. pic.twitter.com/3mIHfbJtNC — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 21, 2021

Lewis Hamilton building on momentum ahead of Jeddah and Abu Dhabi

After Verstappen’s victory in Mexico, it looked all over for Hamilton, but the latter has pulled things back since, capping it off with a comfortable victory in Qatar. Hulkenberg is well-aware of the Brit’s brilliance, and how he comes back from adversity, every single time.

”It is possible that Lewis was spurred on by the difficult weekend in Brazil. It was a sensational performance from Lewis, faultless. Psychology certainly plays a part here.

“Lewis drove a perfect qualifying lap in Doha, you could see that from the onboard footage.”

