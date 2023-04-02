FIA Launch Investigation Into Australian GP Promoter’s Safety Protocols After Several Fans Invade the Track

The Australian Grand Prix 2023 was not only one of the most chaotic races because of the racing but also because of some other shocking incidents that took place. The FIA is currently investigating a track invasion after several fans got onto the race track when the chequered flag was waved despite not all drivers having finished the race.

Following these shocking scenes, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation has now been summoned to the stewards. It was Lewis Hamilton who spotted the track safety breach first and reported it to his engineer immediately. The 38-year-old told Peter Bonnington, “There are people on the track, man, some fans have got on”.

This is so bad Fans on the track while cars still running, this is why the organisation have been summoned to the FIApic.twitter.com/Wo1BKPA0xu — Dan – EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) April 2, 2023

FIA investigating Australian GP promoter’s safety protocols

As per the statement issued by the FIA, the Australian Grand Prix promoter has been deemed guilty of a serious breach of safety protocols. An expert of the FIA’s statement noted that “a large group of spectators managed to break the security lines and accessed the track while the race was still ongoing”.

Consequently of this incident, a fourth red flag was shown in the race after Max Verstappen crossed the finishing line to claim his second victory of the season. According to the FIA, they found the Australian GP promoter guilty of breaching Article 12.2.1.h of the International Sporting Code.

The matter would now be reported to the World Motor Sport Council for further investigation, added the FIA’s statement. The World Motor Sport Council would be responsible for deciding whether any “additional steps need to be taken or penalties applied beyond the remediation plan”.

Max Verstappen survives multiple restarts to win the Australian GP

With four red flags in the Australian Grand Prix, it is fair to say that this was arguably one of the most chaotic races in F1 history. The first of the four red flags were brought out when Williams’ Alexander Albon crashed into the barriers.

Meanwhile, the second red flag was brought out when Kevin Magnussen crashed into the walls and lost a tire. As for the third red flag, it was brought out immediately after the race restarted following the second red flag. Several drivers had incidents, resulting in the stewards having no option but to red-flag the race once again.

As previously stated, the fourth and final red flag was brought out when fans invaded the track. Despite such chaos, reigning champion Max Verstappen kept his cool and managed to win the race.

Consequently of his win, the Dutchman will now head into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with a 15-point lead in the championship from his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. The race weekend in Baku will take place from April 28 to 30.