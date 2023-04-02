Watch: Impatient Fernando Alonso Urges Max Verstappen to Answer Post-Race Questions Quickly

April 2, 2023: Dutch driver MAX VERSTAPPEN and Spanish driver FERNANDO ALONSO during the Post Race press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after the 2023 Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on April 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia – ZUMAa155 20230402_zaa_a155_067 Copyright: xChristopherxKhouryx

The Australian Grand Prix on Sunday was arguably one of the most chaotic races as it not only had safety car periods but also multiple race restarts following three red flags. Among all the drivers, Fernando Alonso perhaps encountered the wildest range of emotions.

The Spaniard was running third for most of the race until he collided with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz during the second restart. As a result of the collision, he dropped outside the top 10 and out of the points. However, since a red flag followed shortly after, the stewards had to make a critical decision.

The stewards had to decide whether the race would restart in the same order as the second restart or in the new order. Since the stewards decided to restart the race in the same order as the second restart, Alonso was handed back his third place.

The 41-year-old would eventually cross the line after one of the most exciting races to clinch his third consecutive podium of the season. The entertainment did not end there and Alonso had a hilarious moment during his post-race press conference as well.

Fernando Alonso was in a hurry to exit the press conference

After what was a long and exhausting Australian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso seemed in a hurry to complete his post-race press conference duties. While Max Verstappen was answering questions during the presser, the Spaniard hilariously nudged the Dutchman to complete his answers quickly.

On getting the message, Verstappen said, “OK… short. You see, he (Alonso) wants to leave. (Do) You need to go?” The 25-year-old then completed the response to the question he was asked by hilariously saying that they will now talk in Baku, where the next race will take place. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place from April 28 to 30.

Max Verstappen extends his lead in the championship

Despite having some nervy moments during the Australian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen yet emerged victorious. In the process, he increased his points tally to 69 out of a maximum of 78. The win also helped him to extend his lead in the championship to 15 points from Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez (54).

Perez, who fought his way from the back of the grid to fifth, now only has a nine-point advantage over third-placed Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard’s third consecutive podium of the season in Australia meant that he increased his points tally to 45.

When it comes to the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull are in a league of their own. The Milton Keynes outfit have scored 123 points and are already 58 points clear of second-placed Aston Martin (65) after just three races in the season.