“They Golden Era Was Incredible”: Carlos Sainz Names the 3 Driver Rivalry That Made Him Love F1

Carlos Sainz was born into a motorsports family, with his father being a two-time rallying World Champion. But that isn’t why he fell in love with F1. He watched the early 2000s era of F1 very closely, and his passion for the sport grew, thanks to three drivers.

Sainz used to watch battles between Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, and Kimi Raikkonen – all of whom he described as his idols. He said,

“Watching Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen battle back in the 2000s. The golden era was incredible for Formula 1.”

Schumacher won five consecutive Titles between 1999 and 2004, after which Alonso took over the baton, emerging victorious in 2005 and 2006. Raikkonen capped this ‘era’ off by winning in 2007, becoming Ferrari’s last Drivers’ Championship in the process.

However, the number of individual trophies these drivers won, doesn’t justify how close the rivalry was.

Sainz was mesmerized by their driving and got to share the grid with one of his idols Alonso in the years to follow.

Alonso went from being Sainz’s idol to rival

Alonso, despite being 42 years old, is still going strong in F1. He is the most experienced driver on the grid and recently signed another multi-year contract with Aston Martin.

This means Sainz will get to share a few more years with his idol and compete alongside him on the track. The senior Spaniard, however, does not have small ambitions. Even today, he is dreaming of winning his third World Championship. And it is for this reason, that he has put all his faith on Aston Martin.

Sainz meanwhile, spent the last four years for Ferrari, and will take a step back from his World Title ambitions; he joins Williams in 2025.