“They Had to Kick Us Out”: Lando Norris Was Once Thrown Out of a Concert

Away from F1, Lando Norris has immersed himself in several hobbies in the past with gaming and sim-racing being among them. However, he didn’t take anything as seriously as DJing once upon a time.

Known for being friends with several top EDM artists, including Martin Garrix, one of Norris’ closest friends in the industry is Zedd. Recently, the German revealed how after a race in the US, they had dinner together and then jammed late into the night.

Zedd had found a place where they could DJ, and they did for around two hours. But Norris wanted to keep going, but they had to look for other places. “We were looking at shows, and Deadmau5 was playing with Eric Prydz at this club,” Zedd said on the Go with Elmo Lovano podcast.

They traveled to the said place, and after Eric was done with his piece, Zedd and Norris asked the Swede if they could indulge. He gave them the green light and their night of fun continued. Alas, it would not have a very happy ending.

“We just took over, and they literally had to kick us out,” Zedd added. Despite that, Norris still did not stop playing. “He definitely has a passion for music, which is awesome”, the German music producer added.

Is Norris a good DJ?

Norris may love music and DJing, but there has been a common belief in the F1 paddock that he isn’t good. However, Zedd busted that myth.

When the host of the podcast asked how Norris fared as a DJ, Zedd replied, “He’s good with a little guidance. When people aren’t super familiar with CDJs, sometimes they hit the wrong things. But nothing a little nudging can’t fix.”

A man who is passionate about the things he partakes in, Norris likes to succeed in whatever he takes up. He has some places to go in DJing, and the same could be said about sim-racing, golfing, and even padel — all of which are the McLaren driver’s non-F1-related hobbies.