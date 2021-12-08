“They have been pushing Max Verstappen down”: Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone feels that Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are ‘not playing fair’ with the Red Bull ace

Bernie Ecclestone has accused Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton of running a ‘publicity campaign’ against Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go into the final race of the season, equal on points. Ex-F1 CEO, Bernie Ecclestone said that the former has a psychological advantage over his rival ahead of lights out in Abu Dhabi.

Ecclestone is one of the pioneers of modern Formula 1. Under his tenure as CEO, the sport transformed into the multi-billion dollar, global spectacle that we love today.

The crowning glory of winning an unprecedented eighth F1 world title? Or dethroning a legend to become champion for the first time? FIVE DAYS TO GO #F1 #HistoryAwaits @LewisHamilton @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/PSG4gDHPPy — Formula 1 (@F1) December 7, 2021

The British business magnate shared his thoughts on the title battle with AFP earlier this week. He feels that Mercedes have the edge over Verstappen because of how much they ‘push him down’. He went on to suggest that the Brackley based team have not been playing fair with their counterparts.

“Max is a kid compared to Lewis and the worst thing is Lewis has a massive publicity campaign working for him.” said Bernie.

“They have been pushing down all the time on Max and then the race directors have been looking in because Toto goes to the race director.”

Hamilton is playing mind games with Max Verstappen, says the ex F1 boss

Hamilton is a 7 time World Champion and has way more experience than Max. Hence, Bernie feels that Verstappen stands no chance when it comes to the ‘mind games’ Lewis is playing with him.

However, he also added that the Dutchman has shown massive character this season. It’s the first time he got a car that was capable of competing for the title, and he lived up to the challenge.

“Max has more than a race to confront as he has them too on his back because they are bullying him and not playing fair.” the 91 year old continued.

Where to start? We finished 2nd, after an eventful race and a lot of things happened that I don’t fully agree with. I went for it on track and gave it my all. Thanks to all fans, for supporting me and voting me Driver Of The Day! On to Abu Dhabi #KeepPushing 🇸🇦 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/5kV8083ebd — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 5, 2021

“It is psychological game playing. Max has had a few years of racing but has not had years in the streets like Lewis,”

“It has built character and knowing he would win the race with Mercedes being the dominant force over the past few years has made him a much stronger character than Max.” said Ecclestone.

“For Max, this season is the first one he has had a car capable of winning regularly whereas before it was nothing like competitive.”

