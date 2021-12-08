“I think all of us enjoy it” – Red Bull reserve Alex Albon speaks out on the clashes between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

“I think all of us enjoy it” – Alex Albon feels the stewards made the most of the clashes between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The two protagonists clashed one-too-many times during the race in Jeddah, ensuring the stewards’ team led by FIA Race Director Michael Masi had a lot on their plate throughout the evening.

Verstappen during his Driver of the Day team radio… “Luckily the fans have a clear mind about racing. What happened today is unbelievable. I am just trying to race. This sport is more about penalties than racing. For me that‘s not F1. At least the fans enjoyed it.” — WTF1 (@wtf1official) December 5, 2021

They dished out multiple time penalties to Max Verstappen, something that has not impressed former Red Bull teammate Alex Albon one bit. No wonder, he termed the race “the pinnacle of chaos”.

“I think it’s brewing, and in each race it brews more and more and you think, ‘okay, that was a close one’, and we’ve had it a few times this year, but this was the pinnacle of – I don’t know what you call it – I feel like it’s kind of chaos, to be honest with you.

“I enjoy it, I think all of us enjoy it, but it seems like a lot of it’s been done in the stewards’ [room] rather than on track.

“I think as a driver, you know especially – before he even got let past, you knew what Max was doing.

“Lewis knew also what Max was doing, and it just brewed up to the point where that DRS sign was getting closer and closer and both of them were trying to make sure that they weren’t the one in front, to the point where they were almost walking speed, and that was the point where obviously there was some contact.”

