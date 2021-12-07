F1

“What I said was obviously not correct”: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko apologizes for his comments following Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash at the Saudi Arabian GP

"What I said was obviously not correct": Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko apologizes for his comments following Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash at the Saudi Arabian GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan played all 82 games and averaged 37 minutes at age 39!": Stan van Gundy laments how load management has changed NBA fans' experience since the Jordan and Kobe Bryant eras
Next Article
"I'm sure Tom Brady did a great job, greatest player in NFL history": Bill Belichick has no ill-will against his former QB after release of 'Man in the Arena' documentary
F1 Latest News
"What I said was obviously not correct": Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko apologizes for his comments following Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash at the Saudi Arabian GP
“What I said was obviously not correct”: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko apologizes for his comments following Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash at the Saudi Arabian GP

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko admits that what he said about Max Verstappen and Lewis…