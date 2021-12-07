“What I said was obviously not correct”: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko apologizes for his comments following Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash at the Saudi Arabian GP

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko admits that what he said about Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s crash in Jeddah was ‘not correct’.

Verstappen and Hamilton once again, made contact with each other at the Saudi Arabian GP. The former made an illegal pass and was instructed to give the position back to Hamilton on lap 37. Max did slow down, but did so unexpectedly and caught Lewis off guard.

This led to Hamilton driving into the back of the Red Bull car. He went on to win the race, but took some significant damage to his front wing. For this incident, Verstappen was given a 10 second time penalty and 2 penalty points to his super license.

Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Marko was furious with the decision in the immediate aftermath of this event. He said that his team had proof which would show the stewards that Max was innocent.

However, Marko has since apologized for saying that. He took back his words and admitted that he was wrong.

“At the time of the television interviews, I passed on exactly the information that I had received from the engineers beforehand.” said the Austrian.

“They were obviously not correct, so I’m sorry for that.”

The Abu Dhabi should suit Red Bull more, says Marko

Helmut Marko went on to say that the team has forgotten about what happened in Jeddah. The entire outfit from Milton-Keynes, is now looking forward to the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“Hopefully, the unfortunate chapter of Saudi Arabia is now closed,” he explained. “In any case, we are only looking ahead.”

“We want to win in Abu Dhabi and thus win the title. We will do everything for that, but we will not start any unfair actions.”

“The team already had the pace in Saudi Arabia to keep up with Hamilton. The track in Abu Dhabi should suit us more.” the 78 year old concluded.

Verstappen and Hamilton go into the final round of the 2021 F1 Championship equal on points. The last time two title rivals went into the final round with the same number of points was back in 1974.

