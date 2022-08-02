F1

“They invaded Nicholas Latifi’s house”- Watch Kimi Raikkonen ask teammate Antonio Giovinazzi to try Nutella

"They invaded Nicholas Latifi's house"- Watch Kimi Raikkonen ask teammate Antonio Giovinazzi to try Nutella
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
"6ft 9' LeBron James pulled a 'Statue of Liberty' on 6ft 11' Tim Duncan
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"They invaded Nicholas Latifi's house"- Watch Kimi Raikkonen ask teammate Antonio Giovinazzi to try Nutella
“They invaded Nicholas Latifi’s house”- Watch Kimi Raikkonen ask teammate Antonio Giovinazzi to try Nutella

Kimi Raikkonen joined Alfa Romeo in 2019, and spent three seasons at the team with…