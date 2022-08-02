“They invaded Nicholas Latifi’s house”- Watch Kimi Raikkonen ask teammate Antonio Giovinazzi to try Nutella

Kimi Raikkonen joined Alfa Romeo in 2019, and spent three seasons at the team with Antonio Giovinazzi as his teammate.

Raikkonen is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He won the World Championship in 2007, and till this date remains Ferrari’s last ever Title winner.

Off track, the Finn has one of the most unique personalities. He is known for his blunt answers and laid back persona, and is often brutally honest with questions thrown at him. Raikkonen is also known for his distaste towards speaking with the media.

Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi today at the Balocco, Alfa Romeo test track#Kimi7 #AlfaRomeoRacing #F1 pic.twitter.com/Ly91vv8FO5 — Kimi Räikkönen #7 (@FansOfKR) February 13, 2019

A lot of F1 drivers however, have revealed just how fun the former Ferrari star is. 2009 Champion Jenson Button once said that Raikkonen is the life and soul of a party, and can make any gathering extremely lively.

A hilarious example of this was back when we saw Raikkonen drunk at the 2018 FIA Prize Giving Ceremony, as he entered the stage along with Sebastian Vettel.

Also read: “Ferrari were on the hards?” – Lewis Hamilton left astonished by Ferrari’s strategy at Hungarian GP

Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi try Nutella together

Raikkonen and Giovinazzi spent three years together as teammates. The Italian bonded really well with Raikkonen, and their friendship was visible off track.

In a promotional video shot for Alfa Romeo, the two former F1 drivers traded their racing gloves for the chef’s apron. They were making desserts in the kitchen, while talking to one another.

It was then that Raikkonen asked the current Formula E driver to have Nutella. Giovinazzi complied, after asking a member of his team if he could do so!

Giovinazzi too left F1 at the end of 2021. He was left without a seat after Alfa Romeo chose not to renew his contract. Raikkonen and the 28-year old parted ways after the Abu Dhabi GP last week, and the video of their families saying farewell to one made many F1 fans cry.

The former Ferrari academy driver is currently racing in Formula E, with Dragon Penske Racing.

Also read: Max Verstappen denies Ferrari’s help in Hungarian GP win as the Dutchman claims 80-point lead in 2022 Championship