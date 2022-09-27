“They saved 44,000 kilos of CO2 being released in the atmosphere”: How Lewis Hamilton’s team reduced 89% of carbon footprint during last triple header

Lewis Hamilton, who is a huge supporter of environmental conservation, his team claims to reduce 89% the carbon footprint recently.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is a staunch advocate for the environmental conservation. And his team Mercedes tries to support every social cause.

With FIA also aiming to be more environmentally friendly, there is a massive motivation for the Silver Arrows to lessen their carbon footprint. The recent F1 Nation episode revealed that the Brackley-based team cut down over 89% of their carbon emissions during the last triple header.

They reportedly used vegetable oil to mobilize their logistical caravan over a distance of 1400 kilometres, which ranged Spa, Zandvoort and Monza. This enabled them to minimize over 44,000 kilos of CO2, which they would have otherwise emitted with vehicular emissions.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our operations. Trialling the use of biofuels for our land freight is another example of our commitment to embed sustainability in every decision we make and action we take,” said team principal and CEO Toto Wolff.

“We aim to be on the cutting edge of change and hope we can make the adoption of sustainable technology possible as we are all in the race towards a sustainable tomorrow.”

Lewis Hamilton has transformed his lifestyle for climate

The Mercedes superstar in recent years have transformed his life to be more active and accountable for his personal carbon footprint. Apart from recommending people to adopt a sustainable lifestyle, he also follows one too.

The 37-year-old superstar follows a vegan diet and has quit consuming meat which is a huge contributor to green house emission. He also regularly drives an EV for his personal use.

Additionally, a few years ago he sold his private jet. Like Sebastian Vettel, who was called a hypocrite for being an F1 driver, which is responsible for huge emissions not only because of racing but logistical travel, Hamilton is also called out for his career and then lecturing people about climate.

Though, Vettel has reasoned his retirement announcement because of it, Hamilton is yet to do so. But the Briton reasons that even if he quits, he could be easily replaced, the sport will not stop just because he stopped.

Therefore, he finds it rational that being within the realms of the sport he could encourage the dialogue and push for radical changes. Now, with Mercedes doing this act, it’s possible Hamilton’s presence in Mercedes would have been one of the driving factors.

