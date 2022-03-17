F1

“They should cancel the Bahrain GP in his honor”: Sebastian Vettel set to miss his first F1 race weekend since 2007 after positive Covid test

"The thing is, I think I've had a while now in the sport"- Sebastian Vettel revealed his approach towards his future in the sport
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
3rd PAK vs AUS Test match tickets Gaddafi Stadium: How to book Pakistan vs Australia Lahore Test match tickets?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The thing is, I think I've had a while now in the sport"- Sebastian Vettel revealed his approach towards his future in the sport
“They should cancel the Bahrain GP in his honor”: Sebastian Vettel set to miss his first F1 race weekend since 2007 after positive Covid test

After testing positive for Covid 19 ahead of the season opener, Sebastian Vettel is set…