“They start to behave like little actors”: Toto Wolff says Christian Horner is like little actor in Hollywood pantomime

This year, Red Bull has proven to be a challenge all season long for Mercedes. However, Team Principal Toto Wolff insists that the alleged pressure he is under is false.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been a rival to Toto Wolff for as long as the latter’s been in charge of Mercedes. With the inclusion of the Netflix documentary Drive To Survive in F1’s roster, the British team principal has used the platform many times to talk about the behind-the-scenes action and the pressure of the sport.

Apart from the Netflix series, Horner has become more and more vocal about the rivalry between the two teams and speaks frequently about it wherever he gets the opportunity.

Also read: Red Bull boss Christian Horner on his intense ongoing rivalry with Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff

Recently, the Red Bull boss was quoted saying: “This is the first time Mercedes has been under this level of pressure in seven seasons – it will be interesting to see how they deal with that. Toto and I are not similar characters.”

Speaking with Daily Mail, Wolff spoke candidly about what he feels about his counterpart and the comments he makes on the regular. He also mentioned how the Netflix series has made some people thespians.

“What Christian says about me feeling pressure — no, not at all,” said the Austrian Team Principal. “I feel he is one of the protagonists in a pantomime, part of the Formula 1 cast, and for me as a stakeholder, as a team owner, it’s great that he creates these kinds of stories.”

“But it’s irrelevant. People have a microphone in front of them or a camera on them and they start to behave like little actors, like Hollywood.”

Also read: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff sheds light on their relationship with championship rival Red Bull

“It’s very good they fill the blanks and make it pantomime. That’s good for the sport and good for Netflix because they want to portray the people, not just the stopwatch. People have realised they are being quoted if they say controversial things. It gives them media time, it gets their picture in the newspapers.”

Toto Wolff thinks F1 is back in soap

Formula 1 has always been high-stakes, cut-throat, and larger than life. Wolff made sure to further explain the way F1 operates to stay relevant in people’s conversations by making a comparison with the Bernie Ecclestone era of F1.

Bernie Ecclestone agrees with Max Verstappen about ‘Drive to Survive’…saying he would also “get a bit upset” if he saw things portrayed that were “completely wrong”.https://t.co/NEFuGBRqdo #F1 pic.twitter.com/IcZzWk7fYP — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) October 26, 2021

“In many ways, we are going back to our roots because what Bernie Ecclestone created back in the day was racing and soap. And when there was not enough racing he made soap, he was always good for a headline. So we’re back there. But I don’t get drawn into it. I find it amusing, but it doesn’t touch me.”

Also read: Toto Wolff gives it back to Bernie Ecclestone for his comments on Lewis Hamilton