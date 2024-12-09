“We Must Aim for Two Titles”: Charles Leclerc Has Set the Agenda for Ferrari Ahead of Promising 2025 Campaign

Ferrari was on the brink of ending their 16-year-long drought for F1 silverware in 2024 but fell short by only 14 points as McLaren took home the Constructors’ championship. Still, it was a promising sign for the Scuderia ahead of the 2025 season.

If they build on the momentum, Ferrari could build a championship-winning car. Charles Leclerc knows this potential and has backed the team to challenge for both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles next year.

After the finale in Abu Dhabi, Leclerc reviewed their campaign as a whole, claiming that they did not lose the Championship in the last race. Their mid-season slump played a significant role in their defeat, as they lost a substantial number of points during the stretch from Canada to Belgium.

Still, the way they recovered after their Italian GP upgrade, Leclerc felt confident about their future. “We must aim for the two titles, this in terms of execution and the team in general has been a champion’s season,”, he said as per Autoracer.

“We have made huge steps forward and this leads me to be very confident for next year. Having said that, confidence must not take over.”

‘ A year full of wins, podiums, and lots of points. We fought hard right until the end, as a team ❤️ Great battle this season, @McLarenF1 pic.twitter.com/9EWnQIHkqx — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 8, 2024

Looking at the end-of-season pecking order, it seems like three teams—McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull—could be competing for the championship in 2025. The number could become four depending on how well Mercedes develops over the winter.

Nevertheless, from Ferrari’s perspective, they have the perfect team combination and foundation set for a championship challenge next season. With Lewis Hamilton coming in to partner with Leclerc, their chances will only be bolstered. The only challenge could be a potential intra-team rivalry.

How is Leclerc going to tackle Hamilton?

Even at the age of 40, the seven-time world champion will be a massive force to reckon with. Leclerc knows that he will have to be at his absolute best to match Hamilton, let alone beat him. Still, the Monegasque is ready to take on him and also work with him as a unit for Ferrari‘s greater good.

“It is going to be a big challenge for me, but I am looking forward to it. On one side, I’ll be able to learn from Lewis in the same car as him, which is great, but as well as trying to prove what I am capable of”, Leclerc stated.

Driver #16 has significantly developed his mental fortitude in recent years, enabling him to handle the pressure of competing at the front. Moreover, he outperformed a multiple-world champion—Sebastian Vettel— in his very first season with Ferrari.

Therefore, Leclerc is no stranger to tough challenges, including the competition Hamilton will bring. All in all, it will be fascinating to watch this dynamic unfold, especially if Ferrari produces a title-contending car, as neither driver is likely to back down in the fight for the championship.