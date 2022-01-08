“They will focus on their development”: Red Bull and Max Verstappen expected to have a slow start in 2022

After their successful 2021 campaign, Max Verstappen and Red Bull are expected to have a quiet beginning in 2022.

Verstappen made history last year by becoming the first-ever Dutch F1 Champion. The Red Bull driver also became the first non-Mercedes star to lift the title since 2013.

Red Bull as a whole produced a mechanical package, that pushed Mercedes all the way in their battle for the Constructors’ Title.

🔉 “The Championship can only be won by one, and it is going Dutch in 2021.” 🇳🇱🦁 #F1 pic.twitter.com/i7PcT72yA7 — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 6, 2022

After a stellar fight between the two teams, fans are expecting them to be on each other’s toes from the get-go in 2022 as well. However, according to Gary Anderson from The Race, that won’t be the case.

F1 teams are preparing themselves for some major regulation changes this year. These have been brought about to bring the field closer, but some teams are expected to get a jump over the others.

Anderson feels that Red Bull will get off to a slower start in 2022, but expect them to get better as the season progresses.

Honda and Adrian Newey to be the X-factor for Red Bull in 2022

The Honda name has officially left F1 on a high after a successful 2021 season with Red Bull. However, the Japanese company will continue to maintain links with the Milton-Keynes based team, as they transition into developing their own power units at the end of the current engine cycle.

“Red Bull might not start the season as strongly as it would like. But as in the past, it has the ability to work magic in terms of development.” Anderson commented.

#HappyBirthday Adrian Newey, 63. His cars have won races all over the world, not only in #F1 but in #IndyCar too; perhaps less well known is that, with Marek Reichman, he co-created the new Aston Martin Valkyrie (pic), which promises to be the ultimate roadgoing hypercar. pic.twitter.com/H9GhnkX4ZD — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) December 26, 2021

“Honda will play a big part in that. Yes, it has pulled out of F1 for 2022 and beyond. But it has done plenty of work on this year’s power unit package.”

According to the Brit, Adrian Newey’s influence will be key to Red Bull’s success in 2022. The 63-year old engineer has been a massive figure in his team’s success in the sport.

Newey’s experience can help Red Bull gain an advantage, but Anderson expects several drivers to challenge Verstappen on track, come next season.

