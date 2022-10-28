“They withdrew my license”: When Sergio Perez got banned from competing in races in Mexico

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez of Mexico on the starting grid before the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Sergio Perez realized his dream of competing in Formula 1 only after he was banned from racing in his home country Mexico.

Today, Perez is one of the most popular drivers in F1. He spent most of his career in team Silverstone under different names. However, his popularity hit its peak after he joined Red Bull in 2021. So far, the Mexican driver has four wins in F1, three of which came with Red Bull. Shockingly enough, Perez would never have been in Formula 1 if he hadn’t been banned from karting in Mexico.

The 33-year-old recently revealed that he had no plans of leaving Mexico to compete in F1. In the Players Tribune, Perez wrote about how his dream of staying in Mexico forever was shattered after he was banned.

During his teenage years, the now Red Bull driver had a license that allowed him to compete against opponents older than him. This, however, was applicable only in the karting circuit. In one of the seasons, the winner would get a chance to try out a Formula car and Perez was looking forward to that.

Also read: Sergio Perez reveals Red Bull gave him lifeline with $18 Million deal in 2021

Politics got Sergio Perez banned from racing in Mexico

Perez did not want to leave Mexico, but he definitely wanted to drive a Formula car. His plan was to win the Championship and get signed by Escudería Telmex (a local team).

His plan was also working, as Perez was leading the Championship that year. However, a crash with a driver with a strong political connection ruined his chances of getting signed by Telmex.

¡Feliz de estar en mi País!

¡Qué orgullo ser parte de este equipo!@redbullracing Happy to be in my country!🇲🇽

Very proud to be part of this team!#MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/QJMyvfyVjo — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) October 27, 2022

“I was leading the championship,” he wrote. “But then I crashed with this guy who was very powerful within the Mexican racing federation. Long story short, they withdrew my license.”

“I was out. Championship over. I didn’t know it then, but that would be my last race in Mexico for more than a decade.”

Also read: “This is Pierre, I can smell it!”: Yuki Tsunoda identifies Pierre Gasly in disguise by just smelling him; not helping the rumours

Perez looking to win his first-ever Mexican GP

Last year’s Mexican GP was the first time Perez approached his home F1 race with a race-winning car. There was a lot of pressure on him to deliver, but in the end, he could only settle for P3. That itself was a huge achievement because he became the first Mexican driver ever to stand on a podium in his home race.

Sergio Perez’s son watching his father on the Mexico GP podium. Consider your timeline cleansed ❤️ (via rsanchezp/IG) pic.twitter.com/hD0QPD0buu — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 8, 2021

This year, however, things are different. Max Verstappen has already secured his World Title, and Red Bull has also sealed their Constructors” Title win. Fans are expecting Perez to go all out for the race win since it won’t affect the team in any way if they prioritize the hometown hero’s race.

Perez currently sits P3 in the Drivers’ standings, just two points behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.