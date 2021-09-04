“They would be flaring those orange things at us” – Toto Wolff is hoping for Mercedes strategy advantage over Max Verstappen in front of the latter’s home fans at Zandvoort

“They would be flaring those orange things at us” – Toto Wolff is hoping Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas can finish 1-2 ahead of Max Verstappen tomorrow in the Dutch Grand Prix.

In what was one of the best qualifying sessions of the season, Max Verstappen grabbed pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton by just 0.038s, with both set to start on the front row at tomorrow’s Dutch GP.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is delighted with Hamilton’s effort, his final lap ending up with the fastest third sector of the day.

“I think we need to be satisfied with where we ended up.

“Lewis missed out a lot yesterday on running, and at the end he put one lap together and we are P2 and P3, that is a good starting point.

“I think he outperformed the car, that was a mega lap.

“I think if something were to happen tomorrow, even if we were not at fault, they would be flaring those orange things at us. So I hope we have a great race.”

Mercedes looking to win at Verstappen’s den

Max Verstappen has a huge ‘Orange Army’ supporting him this weekend in his tussle with Lewis Hamilton. But, contrary to expectations, the fans have kept the booing against Hamilton to a minimum, something that has pleased Wolff.

“They were super fair the public, there was no booing, and it’s just a great atmosphere here, so let’s hope for a great race.

“You can see that even here the ambience that it’s such a close fight between these two [Verstappen and Hamilton] and the two teams, and then you have people like [Pierre] Gasly [who qualified P4] today just being there.

“And I think it’s just very exciting to follow.”

