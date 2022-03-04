“They would fake a lot of stuff”– Max Verstappen explains why he is not in season 4 of Netflix’s DTS

Max Verstappen reasons why he thought it’s best not to be available for the Netflix interviews ahead of season 4 of the interview.

The docuseries of F1 has been released on Netflix for the past three years with the name Drive To Survive. In a week’s time, the OTT platform will roll out its fourth season. Thus, it shows how popular the project is.

However, many fans and F1 experts have called out to be too exaggerated and dramatic. At times, they even accused Netflix of showing facts out of context.

Max Verstappen has also been among the people to voice out their reservations against the show. In 2021, he decided to be not a part of the show, which sent down the shock waves. But the Dutchman in a Youtube video explains what led to making his mind

“You do interviews, and you don’t know for what it’s going to be used for,” says Verstappen. “For example, in the first year, I gave interviews, but when I watched it, I know when I said these things, and they use a different kind of footage. They would fake a lot of stuff.”

“For me, as a driver, I don’t look at it as a fan, I think that’s not correct. But I understand, as a Netflix show, they want it more dramatic for people, make it look like an epic battle, where sometimes, they faked a few rivalries, which they really don’t exist.”

“So, I decided not to be a part of it. I think I didn’t give any interviews after it. When there is nothing to show, it’s nothing they can fake about you. Anyway, I am not a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen,” he concluded.

Max Verstappen Vs Lewis Hamilton will be exaggerated

The rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen was one of the ages. The minimal expectation from Netflix would be to serve it right. However, there could be chances that they could overly represent it.

The show is only a week away, and a few reviews from the pre-screening have already flooded the gates of social media. there has been no statement that declares the show to be poor, but it’s not even called excellent so far.

It will only be known when the show hit the screen. Nevertheless, 2021 was a season of epic moments, Netflix has little to work on it.

