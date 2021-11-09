F1

“They’re just too quick” – Lewis Hamilton concerned about Red Bull’s speed on track ahead of Sao Paulo GP

"They're just too quick" - Lewis Hamilton concerned about Red Bull's speed on track ahead of Sao Paulo GP
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry loved trapping Trae Young with the box-and-one": Warriors' superstar talks about defense, championship aspirations and more after dropping 50 to beat the Hawks
Next Article
"Even in Year 19, LeBron James is much better than all of his teammates!": Lakers' superstar impresses as the other Lakers starters fail to find their footing this season
F1 Latest News
"They're just too quick" - Lewis Hamilton concerned about Red Bull's speed on track ahead of Sao Paulo GP
“They’re just too quick” – Lewis Hamilton concerned about Red Bull’s speed on track ahead of Sao Paulo GP

Lewis Hamilton expressed worries about Max Verstappen carrying his Mexico GP speed into this weekend’s…