“They’re just too quick” – Lewis Hamilton concerned about Red Bull’s speed on track ahead of Sao Paulo GP

Lewis Hamilton expressed worries about Max Verstappen carrying his Mexico GP speed into this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

At the Mexico City Grand Prix, Max Verstappen extended his lead over the seven-time world champion by 19 points. He won the race at Autodromo Hernandez Rodriguez by a gap of 16.5 seconds from the Mercedes driver. With four races to go, the Red Bull driver is leading the 2021 Drivers’ Championship.

There are still a total of 107 points up for grabs. However, Hamilton is worried about the possibility of not winning the race in Brazil. The British racing driver is concerned that if Verstappen carries the speed he had in Mexico to Brazil, he would be in trouble.

Hamilton said, “there are still four races. Obviously, 19 points is a lot of points. He [Verstappen] has had a lot of wins this year. With their superior speed [in Mexico], if they were to carry that into the next ones then we may be in trouble – or we will be in trouble.”

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes is not enough at the moment

The seven-time world champion is also worried about the maximum-downforce rear wing that the Red Bull drivers sported during the race at Autodromo Hernandez Rodriguez. Red Bull’s rear wing has the edge over the one being used by Mercedes.

He said, “I don’t know if they’ll be using that huge wing [in Brazil] they had on [in Mexico]. We will find out when we get there but I hope we’re closer.”

Hamilton admitted that he is now heading into territory where he needs to win every upcoming race. “We need those extra points, not to lose those points, to try and regain [the lead]. That was the goal going into the last race and the race before that and before that and in Mexico.”

Furthermore, he said, “You know, they’re just too quick. We’re giving it absolutely everything we’ve got but unfortunately, it’s not enough at the moment to compete with them.”

