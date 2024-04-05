Things Go From Bad To Worse For Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton can’t seem to catch a break. In a notable setback for Hamilton’s aspirations for a simple race win, the Mercedes outfit has confirmed the irreparable damage to the power unit utilized by the former champion during the Australian GP. This revelation follows a meticulous investigation into the root cause of the malfunction.

Mercedes engineers have determined that the engine’s complications are irreversible, rendering it ineligible for reinstatement into the allocation pool. In a report by Motosport.com, the team’s forensic analysis they traced back to a quality control issue, not a fundamental design flaw. This means it’s likely a one-off problem, but it’s still bad news for Hamilton’s season.

In F1, drivers are only allowed four engines per season. So, losing one this early means Hamilton might have to use an engine later, which would mean starting further back on the grid.

Mercedes has checked over the other engines Hamilton and George Russell have and they seem fine, revealing no parallel issues.

Lewis Hamilton frustrated with Mercedes’s problems

Lewis Hamilton’s Australian GP came to a premature end when he radioed in the engine failure that incapacitated the vehicle. Reflecting on the incident, Hamilton expressed his frustration, stating, “I didn’t feel it coming. Definitely frustrating because it was so early in the race, it was open to be able to progress forward and on a different strategy to everyone. But these things happen.”

When asked about the lessons learned from the race, Hamilton remarked, “Nothing more than I’ve known before… We didn’t look terrible in the high-speed [corners] but we’re slow in the low-speed this weekend, whereas in the last race, we were bad in the high-speed, good in the lower stuff. Yeah – a real struggle this weekend.”

Lewis Hamilton’s Australian GP exit has been a sign of the times at Mercedes, with Hamilton yet to have a good race weekend. Fine margins define success in F1. As the season progresses, Hamilton and Mercedes will undoubtedly regroup, drawing upon their resilience and expertise to overcome challenges and pursue victory in the races to come.