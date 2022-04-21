“Isn’t he an Arsenal fan?”– Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams to bid for Chelsea

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams are set to commit millions of pounds to bid for the ownership of the Chelsea Football club.

Amidst the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Chelsea Football Club has seen the biggest hit in the Premier League. The club received several sanctions because of its Russian owner Roman Abramovich, who is also allegedly close to President Vladimir Putin.

Also, with the backlash the Russian oligarchs are facing across Europe, Abramovich decided to sell Chelsea in March. Thus, there have been several speculations on who will buy the club.

In the latest update, a report by SkySports states that Hamilton and Serena Williams are set to commit millions of pounds to bid for Chelsea. That would make him the first F1 driver ever to own a Premier League club.

Obviously, Hamilton certainly doesn’t hold enough wealth to own a giant club like Chelsea. Thus, he will probably join a huge investor and could have only a limited stake in the club.

Lewis Hamilton supports Chelsea’s fiercest rivals

Hamilton, on many occasions, has admitted that he’s an avid football fan. However, he certainly isn’t the one who has any admiration for Chelsea. On the contrary, he is a massive fan of their city rivals Arsenal, who resides on the North side of London.

The seven-time- world champion, in a Skysports interview, sighed when a kid told that he’s a Chelsea fan, while Hamilton himself revealed his love for the Gunners.

Nevertheless, this may be a good investment for Hamilton, and the club might benefit from his popularity. Chelsea, under the management of Abrahamovich, was a well-run club.

The Blues won every trophy under his charge, the latest being the Club World Cup. Therefore, the club fans are anxious about what kind of management the new owners would bring.

Many clubs have seen huge downfall upon seeing a change in the owners. The fans of Manchester United even have an apparent disagreement against their owners, the Glazers family, and a considerable section is committed to their removal.

