“This guy is so jealous of Lewis Hamilton it’s crazy”– F1 Twitter bashes Nico Rosberg for saying “Lewis just lost his way out there” after Friday practice sessions in Monaco

Nico Rosberg got a bashing from F1 Twitter after he said “Lewis just lost his way out there” while comparing him to George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton didn’t have the best start to the 2022 season. Although the Briton made considerable progress in his performances in Spain, he had a poor working day in Monaco on Friday.

The Briton finished P10 in FP1 and was further relegated to P12 in FP2. Meanwhile, his teammate George Russell finished P8 and P6 in FP1 and 2 respectively. Therefore, having a significant edge over his veteran teammate.

Talking about Hamilton’s performances on Friday, former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg criticized Hamilton. The ex-F1 driver while comparing him to Russell even said “Lewis just lost his way out there”.

Though he was empathetic about the Mercedes W13 being a difficult car to drive in Monaco, he suggested that Russell still managed to have a significant performative edge.

️”Lewis just lost his way out there” Nico Rosberg reflects on the FP2 performances of both Mercedes drivers in Monaco pic.twitter.com/FzxGDXczeq — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 27, 2022

Also read: Lewis Hamilton gave Daniel Ricciardo the idea for iconic 2018 Monaco GP photo

F1 Twitter is tired of Nico Rosberg criticizing Lewis Hamilton

Since their fallout in Mercedes, Hamilton and Rosberg haven’t had the best of relations. But now fans think that it’s also influencing the bias of the German against his former ally while doing analytical work for SkySports.

This instance is not the only time when Rosberg has been critical of Hamilton in 2022. During Hamilton’s underwhelming result in Australia, Rosberg left no stone unturned to spot Hamilton’s shortages.

Therefore, the fans on Twitter are wondering whether Rosberg only appears to only criticize Hamilton.

This guy is so jealous of Lewis it’s crazy https://t.co/J75fM4p2QR — s ⭐️⭐️ (@sammyb_emb) May 27, 2022

@SkySportsF1 why are paying for HIS biased opinion. He didn’t even defend his title. https://t.co/SfrZgQEwE9 — Steve Thompson (@SteveTh97509387) May 27, 2022

Every time I start to find Nico a little bit likeable, he brings little man energy like this. If he was actually doing his job, he might have noticed that Hamilton was in the pits for setup changes 3× more often than George. As he has for most of the season. https://t.co/6Ew3Q0zfy3 — Nate Smith (@nws13) May 27, 2022

Dude retired to spend more time with his family just to show up at every F1 weekend without his family to talk about Hamilton — (@stanreport) May 27, 2022

Lewis Hamilton really does live rent free in Nico Rosberg’s head and it’s hilarious. The number of times his name comes up when it’s not even relevant. Mad. — Sophie Thomas (@soapstud) May 27, 2022

Also read: Kevin Magnussen does not blame seven-time World Champion for their clash at the Spanish Grand Prix