“This has been a massive terror”- Mercedes is struggling with little rearrangements in the power unit ahead of the 2022 season

Mercedes is facing trouble with the development of its power unit following the new technical regulations ahead of the 2022 season.

Mercedes engine boss Hywel Thomas said that the team has gone through little rearrangements on the engine but it is causing massive terror.

The new regulations have become one of the biggest technical changes in F1 history. The rule is meant to improve the racing on the track.

However, the regulations have brought many big changes in the sport. One of them is switching to E10 fuel which contains 10% ethanol. This fuel is causing headaches to the engineers as it is causing a slight deficit in the power.

Apart from all of this is the problem that the teams have to make their power units as better as possible before it freezes till 2026.

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison said, “All the goodness that you can possibly pack into it has to be packed into it now, or forever hold your peace.”

The design of Mercedes has been repetitive

Thomas, managing director of Mercedes’ High-Performance Powertrains division talked about how the team’s previous designs have been repetitive. He said what the team has in front of them currently is different.

“There’s just so much great work, I think, done by the team, especially the way that it sits within the car,” he said.

“We all know how much work’s gone in to get it into the car. The front of the engine [is] just completely different. I guess over the years, we kind of talk about the front of the engine, but almost every year, we’re rearranging it.”

“But this wasn’t a little rearrangement. This has been a massive terror, but it’s to make it look like that, isn’t it? So we all understand.”

“And [with the] exhausts, again, I guess it’s another one of those items – you kind of look at it every year, and we tweak it here, we tweak it there. [But] what’s under there is completely, completely different.”

