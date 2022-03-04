“In a way to support robust sanctions”– Mercedes boss Toto Wolff decides not to race in Russia

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff openly declares that his team Mercedes will not race in Russia as they oppose Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has received massive condemnation from almost across the world. The whole globe is asking for peace in the region to be restored.

While a handful of nations aren’t openly opposing the Russian government. There are several nations that are willing to put on sanctions on them. Meanwhile, a lot of sports bodies are trying to bring in effect on Russia in their capacity.

Like F1, they decided to kill the Russian GP contract. To support that now Mercedes boss Toto Wolff while speaking on Bloomberg claimed that his team will not race in Russia.

“I am Austrian, and I am 100kms away from Ukraine border,” speaks Wolff. “Who would have thought that it’s possible to have a war in Europe. Formula 1 & sports general appear so minuscule in that context.”

“So, we have decided not to race in Russia, and I think F1 has given a robust statement in that relation aligned with any other industries in the world.”

Toto Wolff claims it’s tough to manage diversity amidst conflict

The Bloomberg reporter Matt Miller asks Wolff about the global diversity in F1 amidst the conflict. He wants to know how it affects the sport in this scenario.

“I think this is the overwhelming topic today. I think it allows us to reflect on all the annoyances that we have in the sport which are so much important than this.”

“We have Ukrainians and Russians in our team, certainly not easy for individuals that have families there. So, it’s been tough times, certainly from a personal perspective, having grown in Vienna, that come from a Slavic background. It’s very close to my heart what’s happening.”

What’s the status of Russian athletes in F1?

After the International Olympic Committee recommended that all sports associations should ban all Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international events.

The FIA being its member since 2013 had its suggestion on their desk. In response, the motorsport governing body decided to allow Russian drivers to perform but without the association of Russia.

However, the British motorsport council banned Russian participation for their all events. Meanwhile, Germany is also reported to have a similar policy, but Russian drivers can drive with licences from elsewhere.

