F1

“This has gone from bad to worse to dreadful in the space of 40 laps”– A day to forget for Valtteri Bottas as Mexican GP turns out to be a mostly downhill roller-coaster

"This has gone from bad to worse to dreadful in the space of 40 laps"– A day to forget for Valtteri Bottas as Mexican GP turns out to be a mostly downhill roller-coaster
A.Dyes

Previous Article
"It's an unbelievable day"– Sergio Perez overwhelmed by home support after becoming first Mexican to win a podium in Mexico
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"This has gone from bad to worse to dreadful in the space of 40 laps"– A day to forget for Valtteri Bottas as Mexican GP turns out to be a mostly downhill roller-coaster
“This has gone from bad to worse to dreadful in the space of 40 laps”– A day to forget for Valtteri Bottas as Mexican GP turns out to be a mostly downhill roller-coaster

Valtteri Bottas had a disappointing Mexican Grand Prix. A day to forget for the Finn…